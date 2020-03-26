Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,286 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of TowneBank worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 23,099.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TowneBank by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

