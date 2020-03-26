Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Capstar Financial worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.