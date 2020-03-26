Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,250 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

