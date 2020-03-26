Equitable Trust Co. Sells 24,580 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,884 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

