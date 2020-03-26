Equitable Trust Co. Sells 76,914 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76,914 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

