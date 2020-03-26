Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.54. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,475 shares of company stock worth $449,231. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 282,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 142,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 120,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

