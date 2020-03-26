Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRST. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,714,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $17,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 64,413 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

