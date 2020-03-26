Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 26th (EBAY, ERIE, FHB, HONE, MBWM, NWBI, OXFD, OZK, PBCT, SBNY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 26th:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get eBay Inc alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.