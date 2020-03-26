Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 26th (A, AEE, AEM, AEP, AFN, AGF.B, APR.UN, AUY, AVTR, BBD.B)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$85.00 to C$75.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was given a $67.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$30.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$57.00 to C$30.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.35 to C$10.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was given a $5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$0.70. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $435.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$171.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$159.00 to C$105.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$140.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $93.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $79.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $249.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $166.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$27.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$86.00.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price trimmed by AltaCorp Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$4.50.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $269.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$21.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$30.00.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $74.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $79.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $114.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$7.80 to C$5.30.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$2.75.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $52.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.20. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $52.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $97.00 to $70.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$3.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $209.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $172.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) was given a C$2.05 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) had its price target lowered by AltaCorp Capital from C$5.00 to C$2.75.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$130.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

