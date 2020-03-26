Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 26th (CC, CCRN, CERN, CHNG, CLDR, CPSI, CRWD, CTRE, DDOG, DLB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $70.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $145.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $68.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $130.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $65.00 to $51.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $127.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $175.00 to $167.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $47.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

