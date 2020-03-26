Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (AFN, ATDRY, AUUMF, AXTA, BLUE, BMRRY, CC, CEO, COST, CTSO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $179.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$34.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$160.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $184.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “L3Harris is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense player that delivers advanced defense and commercial technologies. On completion of its integration, L3Harris is expected to come up with $18 billion in annualized revenues. It targets $300 million net savings, $500 million in total, in a year ahead of plan. In the six months since completion of the merger, L3Harris has delivered $65 million of net synergies. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, expanded tariff on import of aluminum by the U.S. administration may increase the input cost of aerospace and defense stocks like L3Harris. The Brexit effect may disrupt the company’s supply chain. A comparative analysis of L3Harris’ historical EV/EBITDA TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics reported strong year-over-year revenue growth in EndoPredict, Prolaris and Other testing segments. Pharmaceutical and clinical service segments also witnessed an upside in revenues. The company expects to register uptick in hereditary cancer volumes on account of its contract with UnitedHealthcare. We are upbeat about the FDA approval attained by the company for myChoice CDx and BRACAnalysis CDx as companion diagnostic tests. On the flip side, the company saw a decline in Hereditary Cancer, GeneSight, Vectra and Prenatal revenues and incurred operating loss. A lowered fiscal 2020 guidance indicates chances of continuation of this sluggish trend. It also exhibited a dismal performance in the second-quarter fiscal 2020. Over the past six months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

