Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (BBU, CL, FCUUF, FG, FLY, FMAO, FMCC, FOCS, HSE, PG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

