Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 26th (ACOR, AER, AL, AMAT, AMSSY, ANET, AOMOY, APLE, BCH, BPOSY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 26th:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

