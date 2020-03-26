Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Director Gerald A. Spector Buys 100,000 Shares

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 97,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.