Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,792 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE:ELS traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,680. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.