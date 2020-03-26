ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $114.05. 49,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

