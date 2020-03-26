ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,485,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $111.04. 70,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

