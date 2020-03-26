Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,419,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

