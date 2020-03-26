Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “above average” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESNT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

