Essentia (ESS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,503.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $148,694.69 and $14,503.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Essentia has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.04843703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00063681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

