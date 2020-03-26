Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.71 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $15.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $200.77 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

