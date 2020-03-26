Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Holdings Lowered by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 5.10% of Establishment Labs worth $29,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 82,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $293.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.