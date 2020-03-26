Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $667,290.03

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $667,290.03 and approximately $28,916.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinlim, Escodex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Escodex, CoinTiger, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX, Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

