Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $5.14

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $597.70 million and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00076171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, Coinhub, EXX and BTC Markets.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.02069856 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bithumb, HBUS, BTC-Alpha, Bit-Z, ABCC, CoinEx, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Huobi, Coinbase Pro, BigONE, Bitbns, Bitsane, C-CEX, CPDAX, BitForex, BCEX, QBTC, Liquid, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Gatehub, OKEx, Exmo, Korbit, FCoin, BTC Markets, CoinTiger, RightBTC, C2CX, Coinhub, Exrates, ZB.COM, Upbit, Ovis, Kraken, YoBit, Coinroom, EXX, LBank, OKCoin International, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Coinut, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Coinone, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CoinBene, Poloniex, Indodax, Koineks, Bibox, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.