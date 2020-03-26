E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 796,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,035,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,272.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 649,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 601,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 890,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.