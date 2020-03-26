Eugene C. Connell Purchases 275 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE traded up $20.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.85. 104,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

ERIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.