Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Major Shareholder Stephen T. Winn Purchases 10,576,487 Shares

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (OTCMKTS:ESCC) major shareholder Stephen T. Winn bought 10,576,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $12,162,960.05. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS ESCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 6,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

