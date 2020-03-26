Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.25

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ESCC stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.