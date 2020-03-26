Evedo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $57,857.88 and $1.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.71 or 0.04843036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,856,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

