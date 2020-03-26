EventChain Achieves Market Cap of $81,778.60 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. EventChain has a market cap of $81,778.60 and approximately $2,451.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

