Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.79.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.