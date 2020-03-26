Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.59.

Shares of KSU opened at $130.14 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

