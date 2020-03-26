Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.