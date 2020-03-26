Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Evergy worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Evergy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

