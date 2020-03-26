Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,611. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

