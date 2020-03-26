Everus (EVR) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $703.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, Everus has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.04877521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00063713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,869 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

