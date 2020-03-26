EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

EVOP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,466. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 85.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

