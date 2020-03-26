Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. BidaskClub cut Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

