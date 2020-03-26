EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of EXACT Sciences worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,181,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 387,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 260,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

