ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0431 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $251,993.32 and approximately $2,194.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 149.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

