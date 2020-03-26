Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centenus Global Management LP raised its position in Exelon by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 215,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. AXA grew its stake in Exelon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 455,612 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $20,772,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Exelon by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 941 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

NYSE:EXC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 457,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

