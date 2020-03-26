Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 297.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,531 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

