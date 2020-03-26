Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,129 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 109.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of EXC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 6,946,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,576. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.