Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Lowered to $39.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

EXC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 2,295,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,127,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelon by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

