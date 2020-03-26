Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 1,353,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Express has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

