Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Update

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the February 27th total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.37. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $137,310.00. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

