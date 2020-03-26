Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EYEN opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 903,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYEN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

