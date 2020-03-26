Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.59% of Facebook worth $9,275,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.88.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $457.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.