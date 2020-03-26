Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 116,738 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $156,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $170.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $159.56. 13,439,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $457.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

