Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,425 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 5.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,512,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The company has a market cap of $457.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

